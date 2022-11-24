© 2022 NPR Illinois
Giving season inspires givers to give and scammers to scam. How do we avoid them?

Published November 24, 2022 at 11:20 AM CST
A man counts U.S. dollars. (Munir uz zaman/AFP via Getty Images)
A man counts U.S. dollars. (Munir uz zaman/AFP via Getty Images)

The good news? It turns out Americans are a charitable bunch, donating $471 billion to charities in 2020 according to Giving USA. Only a fraction of that money, about 20%, came from corporations. People making less than $50,000 a year gave more in relation to their total income than all but the top earners.

The bad news? Some investigations have shown scam charities are taking in up to a billion dollars a year, all from people trying to do the right thing. How do these scams work? And how can you avoid them?

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks to Laurie Styron, executive director of Charity Watch.





