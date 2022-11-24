© 2022 NPR Illinois
Amazon rainforest destruction fueled by violent crime, corruption and cattle

Published November 24, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST

Click here for the original audio.

As destruction of the Amazon rainforest gets closer to a tipping point, environmental crimes there have become violent, enforcement has been gutted and many local politicians are themselves perpetrators of the deforestation.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with the Washington Post’s Rio de Janeiro bureau chief Terrence McCoy who is the lead reporter for the series “The Amazon, Undone” revealing how crime, corruption and greed are speeding the destruction of the world’s largest rainforest.

