© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to be "In the know." Subscribe to the NPR Illinois Daily newsletter.

After 2 weeks of talks, mixed results at COP27 climate summit

Published November 21, 2022 at 11:11 AM CST

COP27 wrapped up this weekend with some major developments — namely an agreement on a climate reparations fund. But the UN climate summit still failed in other regards, including mitigating rising temperatures.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes checks in with Alden Meyer, senior associate at climate change think tank E3G, on his takeaways.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Related Stories