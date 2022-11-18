© 2022 NPR Illinois
Youth climate activists discuss how high the stakes feel for them

Published November 18, 2022 at 11:06 AM CST
A youth climate activist uses a bullhorn as she leads a chant during a Climate Strike youth protest outside of Chevron headquarters on Sept. 27, 2019 in San Ramon, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
A youth climate activist uses a bullhorn as she leads a chant during a Climate Strike youth protest outside of Chevron headquarters on Sept. 27, 2019 in San Ramon, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The impacts of climate change continue to intensify year after year. Youth across the world are at the highest risk with their future on the line.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes is joined by three young climate activists from around the world to discuss what sort of climate action they want from their leaders and explain how high the stakes feel for them.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

