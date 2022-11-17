© 2022 NPR Illinois
Former prosecutor on how Trump's reelection bid complicates criminal investigations against him

Published November 17, 2022 at 12:06 PM CST
Former President Donald Trump gestures after announcing he is running for president for the third time as he speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. (Andrew Harnik/AP)
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with University of Michigan law professor Barbara McQuade about whether the Department of Justice will feel pressure to appoint a special counsel to investigate former President Donald Trump now that he is running for re-election, and when she thinks the DOJ might bring any criminal charges related to the Jan. 6 riot or the mishandling of classified documents.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

