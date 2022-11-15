© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to be "In the know." Subscribe to the NPR Illinois Daily newsletter.

Swinomish Tribe of Washington state revives ancient clam garden tradition

Published November 15, 2022 at 11:33 AM CST

Editor’s note: Due to a scheduling change, this segment did not air on Nov. 14, 2022, as planned.

A clam garden is a traditional, Indigenous way of boosting shellfish production. It’s believed that it hasn’t been practiced in more than a century.

KUOW’s John Ryan witnessed the Swinomish Tribe bring it back to life in Washington state.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Related Stories