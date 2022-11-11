© 2022 NPR Illinois
Young voters turned up to the polls for midterms

Published November 11, 2022 at 11:52 AM CST

According to data from the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement at Tufts, 27% of Americans aged 18-29 turned out to vote. That’s the second-highest rate in three decades. The majority of those young people voted for Democrats, delivering critical wins for a party that had braced itself for big losses.

Rachel Janfaza, a journalist covering Gen Z and its politics who reported on this for Teen Vogue, joins us.

