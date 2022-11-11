© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to be "In the know." Subscribe to the NPR Illinois Daily newsletter.

Crypto is in vulnerable state, with FTX on verge of collapse

Published November 11, 2022 at 12:33 PM CST

Cryptocurrency FTX looks set to go bust. The company has received withdrawal requests totaling $8 billion, according to a communication from its founder Sam Bankman-Fried. Many worry that the money won’t come.

It’s a startling fall from grace for the founder, once considered a financial genius and hailed as a modern-day J.P. Morgan. For more on FTX and its founder’s shattering downfall, Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks to Bloomberg’s Mike Regan, who has been following the fallout all week.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Related Stories