Biden heads for Asia after modest midterm success

Published November 10, 2022 at 11:06 AM CST

President Biden leaves for COP27 Thursday. Then he will then head to more key summits and finally meet face-to-face with Chinese President Xi Jinping. It’s a trip that will likely focus on Biden’s major foreign policy priorities: climate change, countering China’s global influence, and trying to curb the damage caused by Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Biden is expected to be more bullish after a stronger-than-expected midterm showing by Democrats. NPR’s White House Correspondent Franco Ordoñez will be on the week-long trip and joins host Robin Young for a preview.

