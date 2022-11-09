What can we learn from the midterms?

Sign up for the On Point newsletter here.

We in the media, and political punditry, love a good narrative.

And for the past month, the chosen narrative was that a #Redwave would wash over America last night.

Voters had other ideas.

Democrats did indeed hold the line — though the GOP can still make gains in Congress.

Today, On Point: What are America’s voters telling their leaders and the media that neither was able to hear?

Guests

Heather Cox Richardson, professor of American history at Boston College. Author of the Letters from an American newsletter. (@HC_Richardson)

Stephen Henderson, host of “Detroit Today” on WDET since 2015. Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who worked for the Detroit Free Press, the Baltimore Sun and the Chicago Tribune. (@SHDetroit)

Tom Bonier, CEO of the Democratic political data services firm TargetSmart.

Lisa Desjardins, correspondent for PBS NewsHour. (@LisaDNews)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

