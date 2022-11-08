© 2022 NPR Illinois
Supreme Court hears case with big implications for Medicaid

Published November 8, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST

On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments in a case that could impact Medicaid and some other safety net programs.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Jamila Michener about the case and its implications, Michener is an associate professor of government at Cornell University and author of “Fragmented Democracy: Medicaid, Federalism and Unequal Politics.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

