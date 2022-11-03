© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to be "In the know." Subscribe to the NPR Illinois Daily newsletter.

Pilot unions reject contract proposals, consider strikes

Published November 3, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT

American Airlines pilots’ union rejected an agreement for a new contract Wednesday, the latest in a series of setbacks in labor talks across major U.S. airlines. The rejection comes a day after United Airlines pilots turned down a proposal and Delta pilots voted in favor of striking. It could spell disaster for the industry and passengers if resolutions are not reached.

Here & Now‘s transportation analyst Seth Kaplan joins host Deepa Fernandes for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Related Stories