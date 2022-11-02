The FED is likely to throw up another big interest hike — but what comes next?

The Federal Reserve is expected to order another big boost in interest rates as questions bubble up about how much higher borrowing costs will have to go before stubborn inflation starts to come down.

As the rate continues to receive hike after hike, many are now asking what comes next and how far could we go.

MSNBC economics correspondent and anchor Ali Velshi joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes to preview what’s to come.

