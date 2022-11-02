© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to be "In the know." Subscribe to the NPR Illinois Daily newsletter.

North Korea ratchets up tensions with missile launches

Published November 2, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT

On Wednesday, North Korea fired at least 23 missiles that fell into international waters, the most missiles it has launched in a single day. One came within about 100 miles of a South Korean island, triggering air raid sirens there.

Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh discusses the rising tensions in the region. Walsh is a senior research associate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Security Studies Program.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Related Stories