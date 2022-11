WFPL reporter Divya Karthikeyan joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to explain a proposed amendment to the Kentucky constitution that voters are weighing in on, which states “to protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.