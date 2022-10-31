What you should know about voting early this year

More than 17 million people have already voted in this fall’s midterm elections, according to the United States Elections Project.

The way we vote radically changed in 2020 because of the pandemic. These days more people are opting to vote by mail and in person before polls opened on Election Day.

Will that happen this year? How accessible is early voting? And what do the early voting numbers tell us about overall turnout anyway?

