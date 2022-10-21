© 2022 NPR Illinois
Retired U.S. military officials are on the payroll of foreign governments. Is that a problem?

Published October 21, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT

Hundreds of retired U.S. military officials — including scores of generals — are getting paid by foreign governments to share their expertise. A new Washington Post investigation uncovers the extent of the issue and how it raises concerns about oversight, ethics and national security.

Here & Now‘s Eric Westervelt talks with Washington Post investigative reporter Craig Whitlock.

