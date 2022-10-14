© 2022 NPR Illinois
Rep. Lofgren on Trump subpoena and what it means for investigation

Published October 14, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT

There have been questions for months over whether the House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6 would subpoena former President Donald Trump. And now that it has happened, there are new questions. Will he comply? Why was it done now? And will this subpoena ultimately lead to any accountability for the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol?

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with Democratic Congresswoman, Zoe Lofgren of California, who is a member of the select committee.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

