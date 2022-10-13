© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help us reach our subscription goal for the NPR Illinois Daily e-newsletter. If you do not subscribe already, click here to stay informed, now.

COLA increase is highest in 4 decades as inflation shows no signs of slowing

Published October 13, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT

Social Security recipients are set for the largest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in four decades. Next year, recipients will see an increase of 8.7%, the Social Security Administration announced Thursday morning. The news broke just as the latest inflation figures showed consumer prices continuing to rise.

MSNBC host and economic correspondent Ali Velshi joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Related Stories