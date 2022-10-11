Russian missile attacks target civilian infrastructure in Ukraine

After a relative cooling of strikes in parts of Ukraine such as Kyiv, Russia has once again struck multiple targets, including civilian infrastructure such as parks, with missile attacks. This is seen as retaliation for this weekend’s attack on the strategic Kerch Strait Bridge in Southeastern Ukraine, linking Crimea to Russia.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky is now calling on G7 leaders — who are expected to meet Wednesday — to give more in the way of air defense resources, along with addressing Belarusian involvement in the war.

NPR’s Julian Hayda joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes from Kyiv.

