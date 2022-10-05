© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help us reach our subscription goal for the NPR Illinois Daily e-newsletter. If you do not subscribe already, click here to stay informed, now.

OPEC is likely to cut oil production, spelling disaster for the price of gas

Published October 5, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT
A customers opens the fuel door on his pickup truck before pumping gas. (Stephan Savoia/AP)
A customers opens the fuel door on his pickup truck before pumping gas. (Stephan Savoia/AP)

The OPEC+ Alliance, or Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, is meeting Wednesday in Vienna, Austria. The group of oil-producing nations — including Russia — are expected to consider a cut in oil production of up to two million barrels a day. Such a move would see a sharp rise in gas prices in the West which is already struggling due to the war in Ukraine.

Herman Wang is a managing editor at S&P Global Platts, covering OPEC and Middle East energy impacts. He joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd from Vienna for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Related Stories