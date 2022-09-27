Linda Skeens, whose recipes swept awards at a Virginia county fair, joins TikTok

Linda Skeens, the woman who swept the awards at a Virginia county fair with her cookies, breads, and canned goods, has joined TikTok.

In July, Skeens won first, second and third place for best cookies, and won all three awards for candy and for savory bread. She also won the blue ribbon for cake, pie, brownie, sweet bread and best overall baked good – strawberry fudge.

But it keeps going.

She won for canned tomatoes, canned corn, pickled peppers, sauerkraut, relish, spaghetti sauce and both jelly and jam, and even quilt embroidery.

After a widespread search for Skeens on TikTok, her granddaughter came forward and Skeens was located.

Now she's joined the platform herself. She posted her first video Friday and has about 44,000 followers.

"Hey, I'm Linda Skeens, the real Linda Skeens. They finally found me. You will be getting some good recipes in the near future, and I hope you take advantage of it," she said.

Skeens shared that she was diagnosed with leukemia last December, but that the treatment she's on is working, and that cooking for her friends and family helps.

