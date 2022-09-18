Sunday Puzzle: Categories Galore!

On-air challenge: This week's on-air challenge is a game of Categories based on the word SPACE. For each category given, name something in it starting with each of the letters S-P-A-C-E. For example, if the category were "Girl's Names Ending in 'Y,'" you might say Sally, Patty, Amy, Carly, and Emily. Any answer that works is OK, and you can give the answers in any order.

Note: In some cases there may be other answers. Any answer that works will be counted as correct.

1. PUNCTUATION MARKS

2. SOUTH AMERICAN COUNTRIES

3. BOOKS OF THE OLD TESTAMENT

4. THINGS SEEN ON AN AIRPLANE



Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from listener Roy Holliday, of Nyack, N.Y. Name something, in eight letters, that you might hear at an opera. Drop three of the letters, without changing the order of the remaining five. You'll name something you might see at an opera. What things are these?

Challenge answer: Baritone --> Baton

Challenge winner: Brenda Moyes of Bentonville, Arkansas



This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Theodore Regan, of Scituate, Mass. If you squish the lowercase letters "r" and "n" together, they look like an "m." Think of a word that ends in the consecutive letters "r-n." Squish them together to get a homophone of a synonym of the first word. What words are these?

If you know the answer to the two-week challenge, submit it here by Thursday, September 22nd at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.



