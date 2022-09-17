'Wait Wait' for Sept. 17, 2022: With Not My Job guest Mo Amer
This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Mo Amer and panelists Adam Burke, Helen Hong and Roy Blount Jr. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Bill This Time
The King of Office Supplies; Poo-pooing Putin; Martha Does A Spicy 180
An Awkward Collection
Bluff The Listener
Not My Job: Comedian and Netflix star Mo Amer answers three questions on famous Leses
Mo Amer is one of the most beloved comedians in the country, so much so that Netflix just put out his critically adored sitcom Mo. We invite him on to play "Les is Mo," three questions about famous Leses.
Panel Questions
Benefits of the Early Bird Special; A Technological Advancement in Eating; Cheating in Chess Gets Cheeky
Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Leo Expands His Range; It's Fashion, Not Music; We Raise a Glass to A Wine Legend
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.
Predictions
Our panelists predict, after the long line to pay respects to the Queen, what will the British people line up for next?
