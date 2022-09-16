© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Renew your commitment to a lifelong education, donate to the NPR Illinois Back-to-School fund drive!

The News Roundup – International

WAMU 88.5
Published September 16, 2022 at 8:31 AM CDT
Members of the public wait in line to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lays in state within Westminster Hall in London, England.
Members of the public wait in line to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lays in state within Westminster Hall in London, England.

Ukrainian forces have gained significant ground in the country. Russian forces are pulling back. Moscow is claiming its forces are regrouping.

The United Kingdom is preparing for the major event the late queen’s funeral is planned to be. Mourners will line up for miles. World leaders will fly in to pay their respects. President Joe Biden is planning his visit. Russia’s Vladimir Putin is not invited.

He is, however, invited to a meeting between the leaders of major eastern governments. Putin will sit down with China’s Xi Jinping and India’s Narendra Modi.

We cover the most important stories from around the world on the international portion of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5

Related Stories