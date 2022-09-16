© 2022 NPR Illinois
Remarkable science: How to prepare for the fall season of infectious diseases

Published September 16, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT

Our series of podcast-only episodes called Remarkable science features conversations with scientists about their work, recorded in front of a virtual audience at WBUR’s CitySpace venue in Boston.

What is the state of infectious diseases as we move into a new season?

In this episode …

Dr. Jennifer Nuzzo, professor of epidemiology and director of the Pandemic Center at Brown University, and Dr. Albert Icksang Ko, professor of public health and professor of epidemiology and medicine at Yale University, explore how we should all go about living in a time of outbreaks, pandemics and other infectious threats.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

