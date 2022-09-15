Tentative deal reached to avoid rail strike

The White House announced Thursday that a tentative deal has been reached to avert a freight rail strike. The deal includes a 24% wage increase for railroad workers by 2024 — the biggest jump in more than four decades, according to the Washington Post.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Tyler Pager, White House reporter with the Washington Post.

