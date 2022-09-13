Card companies to begin tracking sales from gun shops

Visa, Mastercard and American Express have announced that they will begin separately categorizing sales from gun shops. The hope is to help track suspicious purchasing activities before future mass shootings. However, gun rights advocates and lobbyists are not happy.

Roben Farzad of Public Radio’s “Full Disclosure” podcast joins Here & Now‘s Eric Westervelt.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

