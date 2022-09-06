Delivery services could take a significant hit soon. Here's why

U.S. delivery services could be about to hit a significant snag. Following high-stakes clashes between unions and big corporations like Starbucks and Amazon, now UPS — the world’s largest package courier — looks set to have a similar battle.

The packaging giant appears set to go head to head with the Teamsters Union. While this battle gets ever closer, FedEx is expected to have slower deliveries due to the interest rate hike and a battle with its largest delivery contractor.

Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure” joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

