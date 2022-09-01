3 tight Senate races that could determine whether Democrats keep their narrow edge

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with WHYY political reporter Katie Meyer about the latest developments in the hard-fought race between Republican Mehmet Oz and Democrat John Fetterman for an open Senate seat in Pennsylvania.

WABE politics reporter Rahul Bali joins Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee to discuss the toss-up Senate race in Georgia between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker.

Arizona Public Media reporter Andrew Oxford joins Peter O’Dowd to talk about the hotly contested Senate race between Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly and Republican Blake Masters.

