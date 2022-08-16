A$AP Rocky faces 2 felony assault charges from an incident in Hollywood last year

Rapper A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was officially charged this week with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm in connection with a shooting that occurred in Hollywood last November.

Mayers, 33, was initially arrested in April and later released on bond in relation to this case.

The Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón announced the charges on Monday, saying Mayers is facing allegations of personally using a firearm during this altercation with a former friend.

On Nov. 6, 2021, Mayers allegedly pointed a semiautomatic handgun at the victim. Later on during another confrontation with this person, Mayers allegedly drew the gun and fired twice in the direction of the victim, according to prosecutors.

The LAPD said the victim suffered a minor injury from the shooting.

Alan Jackson, an attorney for Mayers, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood," Gascón said in a statement. "My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted."

Mayers' arraignment is set for Wednesday at a Los Angeles court.

