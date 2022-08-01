© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HD2 (NPR Illinois Classic) and HD3 (The X) broadcast signals are intermittent. Please stream above. Engineers are troubleshooting.

More rain ahead for eastern Kentucky following deadly flooding

Published August 1, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT

More rain is in the forecast for eastern Kentucky Monday, and much of the area is under a flood watch. Severe flash flooding last week caused dozens of deaths and extensive damage to roads, bridges, businesses and homes.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks to Gwen Johnson, who lives in Jackhorn, Kentucky, about outreach efforts and the extent of the damage.

Resources:

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Related Stories