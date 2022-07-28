© 2022 NPR Illinois
Supreme Court hears latest case on gerrymandering

Published July 28, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT

Where political district lines are drawn helps determine which party wins elections and gets into power. The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing a case on gerrymandering that would give unchecked power to state lawmakers to draw political maps.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with University of California Los Angeles election law expert Rick Hasen.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

