Author Oscar Hokeah showcases Cherokee, Kiowa and Mexican heritage in 'Calling for a Blanket Dance'
Oscar Hokeah has spent almost 20 years working with at-risk Native American youth. He brings that experience and his own growing up as a citizen of Cherokee Nation and the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma to his debut novel “Calling for a Blanket Dance.”
Hokeah joins Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson to talk about the book.
The cover of “Calling for a Blanket Dance.” (Courtesy)
Book excerpt: ‘Calling for a Blanket Dance’
By Oscar Hokeah
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.