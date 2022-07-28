© 2022 NPR Illinois
Author Oscar Hokeah showcases Cherokee, Kiowa and Mexican heritage in 'Calling for a Blanket Dance'

Published July 28, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT
Author Oscar Hokeah. (Dalton Perse)
Oscar Hokeah has spent almost 20 years working with at-risk Native American youth. He brings that experience and his own growing up as a citizen of Cherokee Nation and the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma to his debut novel “Calling for a Blanket Dance.”

Hokeah joins Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson to talk about the book.

The cover of “Calling for a Blanket Dance.” (Courtesy)

Book excerpt: ‘Calling for a Blanket Dance’

By Oscar Hokeah 

