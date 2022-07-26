Poultry industry settles Justice Department lawsuit

The Department of Justice has settled lawsuits against poultry processing companies accused of collaborating to hold down worker wages for 20 years. The settlement comes after the DOJ lost several court battles against chicken industry executives.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with Wall Street Journal reporter Patrick Thomas for more about the settlement.

