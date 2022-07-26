© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HD2 (NPR Illinois Classic) and HD3 (The X) broadcast signals are intermittent. Please stream above. Engineers are troubleshooting.

Military employment discrimination persists, despite laws against it

Published July 26, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT

Members of the military are a protected class under labor laws, which means they’re supposed to be shielded from workplace discrimination. But a new investigation finds some service members are returning from deployments to find their jobs are no longer there.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Michael de Yoanna, an investigative reporter for The War Horse, a nonprofit newsroom covering the military.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Related Stories