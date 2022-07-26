All-time record-breaking rainfall brings flash flood warnings to St. Louis

Downpours in St. Louis on Tuesday morning broke the record for the most rainfall ever recorded in a single day in the city.

As St. Louis residents woke up to flash flood warnings, the National Weather Service reported the region had seen 8.06 inches by 7 a.m. The rainfall surpassed the previous daily rainfall record of 6.85 inches set in 1915 in just five hours.

An average of 8 inches fell overnight, but some parts of the region had as much as 10 inches.

**All Time Daily Rainfall Record at St. Louis Shattered**

Through 7AM...8.06" of rainfall has been observed @flystl which breaks the all time daily rainfall record from August 20th 1915 of 6.85" (remnants of the Galveston 1915 Hurricane). #stlwx #mowx #ilwx — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) July 26, 2022

Officials are warning of dangerous flash flooding and say residents should avoid driving. Cars can be swept off the road even in what may appear to be shallow water, so people who have to drive should take caution.

Early Tuesday, the St. Louis Fire Department rescued multiple drivers who were stranded in water, said the department’s public information officer on Twitter.

There are ongoing flash flood warnings throughout the region, in Missouri and Illinois.

Last week, Gov. Mike Parson declared a drought alert for dozens of Missouri counties. Meteorologists say because the heavy rain was so concentrated in the metro region, many of those counties are still dealing with severe drought.

The Gateway Arch closed Tuesday because of the flooding. The University of Missouri-St. Louis moved to remote learning and work, and the Fort Zumwalt School District canceled summer programming for the day.

St. Louis Public Radio is collecting photos and reports of the record-breaking rainfall via email at social@stlpublicradio.org.

This story will be updated.

Sarah Fentem contributed to this report.

Follow Kate on Twitter: @KGrumke

Copyright 2022 St. Louis Public Radio. To see more, visit St. Louis Public Radio.