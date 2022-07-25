© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HD2 (NPR Illinois Classic) and HD3 (The X) broadcast signals are down. Please stream above. Engineers are troubleshooting.

For Oscar winner Mark Rylance, 'The Outfit' fits like a fine suit

Published July 25, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT
Mark Rylance stars as "Leonard" in director Graham Moore's "The Outfit," a Focus Features release. (Courtesy of Nick Wall/Focus Features)
Mark Rylance stars as "Leonard" in director Graham Moore's "The Outfit," a Focus Features release. (Courtesy of Nick Wall/Focus Features)

To hear the original audio, click here.

We revisit Here & Now‘s Scott Tong’s March conversation with Oscar-winning actor Mark Rylance about his role in the film “The Outfit.” Rylance plays a maker of fine menswear who tries to stay alive during a night of mob warfare in 1950s Chicago. The film is available on various streaming services.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Related Stories