Bannon's sweeping plans to bring 'shock troops' into government

Published July 25, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT

Steve Bannon will be sentenced in October on his conviction of contempt of Congress for failing to appear before the Jan. 6 committee.

But he is still pushing forward with plans for a second Trump administration, including bringing in thousands of Trump loyalists for civil service jobs.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Joshua Green, columnist for Bloomberg Businessweek and author of “Devil’s Bargain: Donald Trump, Steve Bannon and the Storming of the Presidency.”

