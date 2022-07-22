What the Jan. 6 committee learned about the Capitol attack, 18 months later

On Jan. 6, 2021, a mob tried to hunt down the Vice President as his security detail worked to protect him.

“The members of the VP detail at this time were starting to fear for their own lives,” a former White House security official said. “There were calls to say goodbye, family members, so on, so forth.”

Donald Trump could have called on the armed rioters to stand down. But instead, for 187 minutes, he sat in his private dining room, watching television and ignoring his advisers.

Today, On Point: Jan. 6 committee member Jamie Raskin on what we’ve learned and what there is to know.

Guests

Rep. Jamie Raskin, U.S. representative for Maryland’s 8th congressional district. Member of the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack. (@RepRaskin)

Rosalind Helderman, political enterprise and investigations reporter for The Washington Post. (@PostRoz)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

