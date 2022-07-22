© 2022 NPR Illinois
What the Jan. 6 committee learned about the Capitol attack, 18 months later

Published July 22, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT
Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL) (2-R) presents evidence during the seventh hearing held by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol on July 12, 2022 in the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, DC. The bipartisan committee, which has been gathering evidence related to the January 6, 2021 attack at the U.S. Capitol for almost a year, is presenting its findings in a series of televised hearings. On January 6, 2021, supporters of President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol Building in an attempt to disrupt a congressional vote to confirm the electoral college win for Joe Biden. (Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images)
On Jan. 6, 2021, a mob tried to hunt down the Vice President as his security detail worked to protect him.

“The members of the VP detail at this time were starting to fear for their own lives,” a former White House security official said. “There were calls to say goodbye, family members, so on, so forth.”

Donald Trump could have called on the armed rioters to stand down. But instead, for 187 minutes, he sat in his private dining room, watching television and ignoring his advisers.

Today, On Point: Jan. 6 committee member Jamie Raskin on what we’ve learned and what there is to know.

Guests

Rep. Jamie Raskin, U.S. representative for Maryland’s 8th congressional district. Member of the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack. (@RepRaskin)

Rosalind Helderman, political enterprise and investigations reporter for The Washington Post. (@PostRoz)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

