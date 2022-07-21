© 2022 NPR Illinois
Italian prime minister resigns after coalition collapses

Published July 21, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT

Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigned Thursday after the coalition propping up his premiership disintegrated.

With Draghi stepping down, Italy will once again be plunged into political tumult. His resignation came after the influential 5-Star Movement party pulled their support.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with NPR’s Adam Raney for more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

