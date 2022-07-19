© 2022 NPR Illinois
Temperature in London hits all-time high, millions suffer without air conditioning

Published July 19, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT

Temperatures are once again at, or near, records in much of continental Europe and the United Kingdom. The heat is sweltering for millions who don’t have air conditioning and essential services are under stress.

Here & Now‘s Miles Parks speaks with London-based breaking news reporter Jennifer Hassan, for our editorial partners The Washington Post.

