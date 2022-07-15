© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HD2 (NPR Illinois Classic) and HD3 (The X) broadcast signals are down. Please stream above. Engineers are troubleshooting.

Julia Sweeney: When it's finally time to have "The Talk"

By Rachel Faulkner,
Katherine SypherManoush ZomorodiKatie Simon
Published July 15, 2022 at 8:01 AM CDT

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Birds and the Bees.

Talking with kids about sex can be awkward - for children and parents. Comedian Julia Sweeney remembers having "The Talk" with her daughter, and how it went in some unexpected directions.

About Julia Sweeney

Julia Sweeney is a writer, actress, and comedian. She was a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 1990-1995, where she was known for an androgynous character named Pat.

Known for her comedic and dramatic monologues, Sweeney has performed across the U.S. Another of her monologues was fashioned into a book, If It's Not One Thing, It's Your Mother.

Her most recent show, "Older & Wider," was filmed in 2020 and will be available soon.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Katherine Sypher and edited by Katie Simon and Rachel Faulkner. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Rachel Faulkner
Rachel Faulkner is a producer and editor for TED Radio Hour.
Katherine Sypher
Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
See stories by Manoush Zomorodi
Katie Simon
Related Stories