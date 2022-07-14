Springfield in talks on the Wyndham's future, federal school lunch waivers extended | First Listen
The city of Springfield still negotiating on the future of the Wyndham Hotel
Congress passes an extension to federal school lunch waivers
First probable case of monkeypox in Champaign county
Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago survey shows pessimistic view of the economy
Governor Pritzker speaking to Democrats in Florida
Three UIUC Black employees take a major step in their legal efforts to end racial harassment
Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance CEO Ryan McCrady talks about the region's job report