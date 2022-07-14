© 2022 NPR Illinois
Your input matters: This I Believe survey

Springfield in talks on the Wyndham's future, federal school lunch waivers extended | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published July 14, 2022 at 7:23 AM CDT
First Listen logo

The city of Springfield still negotiating on the future of the Wyndham Hotel
Congress passes an extension to federal school lunch waivers
First probable case of monkeypox in Champaign county
Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago survey shows pessimistic view of the economy
Governor Pritzker speaking to Democrats in Florida
Three UIUC Black employees take a major step in their legal efforts to end racial harassment
Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance CEO Ryan McCrady talks about the region's job report

Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
