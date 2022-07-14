Crisis 'living rooms' offer an alternative to emergency room visits and hospitalizations

Editor’s note: The following story deals with suicide. If you have suicidal thoughts, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255 (En Español: 1-888-628-9454; Deaf and Hard of Hearing: 1-800-799-4889).

For suicide prevention resources from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, click here.

The new 988 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number rolls out this Saturday. The majority of crisis hotline calls can be resolved over the phone. But for those who need in-person help, facilities called Living Rooms are a welcome alternative.

Carter Barrett of WFYI and Side Effects Public Media reports.

