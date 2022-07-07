Springfield sees a rise in Hyundai, Kia vehicle thefts

Springfield Police said this week they have received approximately 30 stolen vehicle reports from June 15 through July 6. Most of the thefts have involved Kia and Hyundai models. Police also said it's part of a nationwide trend fueled by social media.

Posts were made that showed how to start these cars without the use of a key. Cities like St. Louis have already seen double the Kia and Hyundai thefts this year than all of 2021.

While Springfield Police weren't specific on the age of the vehicles involved, published reports around the country indicate most have been Kia cars newer than 2011 and Hyundai cars newer than 2015.

Both Kia and Hyundai told USA Today that all of their vehicles "meet or exceed" Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. The manufacturers also said that engine immobilizers, or anti-theft systems, are standard equipment for all of their newer cars.

Springfield authorities are offering some tips for car owners:

*Use a steering wheel locking device.

*Try to park in well-lighted areas.

*Keep your doors locked at all times.

*Do not keep personal items or valuables in your car.

*Consider aftermarket alarm systems or anti-theft devices.

*Report any suspicious activity, especially during evening or overnight hours.