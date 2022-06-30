Delays and cancellations expected this 4th of July weekend as travel reaches pre-pandemic levels

Industry experts predict that the Fourth of July weekend will be the busiest period of air travel since the beginning of 2020, at almost pre-pandemic levels. However, the travel industry has been riddled with chaos for months, with many tourists and travelers experiencing cancellations, long queues and lost luggage.

Staff shortages, COVID restrictions, gas shortages and price hikes caused by the war in Ukraine are just partially to blame for the crisis.

Host Jane Clayson speaks with Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

