The latest on the fight for Sievierodonetsk, and other updates from Ukraine

Published June 22, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT

Russia is close to capturing the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk, a city in the country’s east. Meanwhile, attorney general Merrick Garland just made a surprise visit to Ukraine to discuss war crimes by Russian forces. And Ukraine might have candidate status to join the E.U. by the end of the week.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with NPR’s Greg Myre, who joined the program from Ukraine.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

