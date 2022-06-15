Dr. Anthony Fauci tests positive for COVID-19, but is experiencing mild symptoms

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, tested positive for COVID-19.

He is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and has been boosted twice, according to the National Institutes of Health. He is experiencing mild symptoms and will continue to isolate and work from home.

Fauci has helped lead the U.S. government's response to the coronavirus pandemic since the initial outbreak.

The agency reassured the public that Fauci had not recently been in contact with Biden or other senior government officials.

The agency said: "Dr. Fauci will follow the COVID-19 guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and medical advice from his physician and return to the NIH when he tests negative."

