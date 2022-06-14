Drag Queen Story Hour is drawing fans — and some critics too — during Pride Month and beyond

It’s Pride Month, and among the family-friendly events offered around the country is the Drag Queen Story Hour.

The literacy program is exactly what the name implies: Drag Queens reading stories to young children — mostly on themes of diversity, acceptance, tolerance and self-esteem.

Drag Queen Story Hour operates year-round, with chapters in most states, Canada, Europe, Mexico and Japan. It’s growing in popularity — but it’s not without its detractors, many of them vocal in their criticism of what they call indoctrination.

Host Robin Young talks to DQSH Executive Director Jonathan Hamilt, who is also co-founder of the New York chapter and a Drag Queen who goes by the name Ona Louise.

